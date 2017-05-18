Poland Spring Eyes Lincoln as Potential Location for New Plant

In February, bottled water company Poland Spring announced that they were planning a new 50 million dollar expansion to their operation. Now, the company is eying Lincoln as a potential spot for a new bottling plant.

“Business is growing,” said Senior Natural Resource Manager at Nestlé Waters North America, Tom Brennan. “We are looking at new geography and the geology of this region and the transportation attributes, the I-95 and the rail corridor, are very attractive.”

The company says they would tap in to the area’s natural resource which has been underutilized since the closing of the local mill.

“We used to sell 165 to 180 million gallons of water a year to the mill here in town before it shut down,” said Lincoln Water District Superintendent Jeff Day. “And now that it’s shut down, we’ve lost monetary money out of our budget and basically Poland Springs is looking at about that same amount of gallons. And I’d be happy to sell it to them.”

Brennan says it is too premature to get into specific details, but compares a potential plant to the one already located in Kingfield.

“We hired about 40 people and there’s been expansion since and now we are just south of 100 people in that factory.”

There is still much research to be done before plans to move forward are set in motion; but both Poland Spring and the Lincoln Water district agree that the entire region would benefit from a potential partnership.

“We take pride of our work here in town,” said Day. “It’d be a great economic boost for taxpayers, rate payers, you know, everybody.”

Brennan said, “it’s exciting to realize that we can be part of the revitalization of the economy of this part of rural Maine.”