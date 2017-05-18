Officials Warn Of Record Heat And Poor Air Quality

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine are warning residents to prepare for record-breaking heat and unhealthy ozone levels.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Sinsbaugh tells the Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2qvrSRa) that he’s forecasting a high of 93 degrees for Thursday. The high would break a 68-year-old heat record.

Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air-quality alert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The state DEP says ozone levels will be elevated which can affect the young children, older residents and those with breathing conditions.

Conditions are expected to improve by Friday.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald,