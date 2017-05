Mason’s Yappy Hour Hosted by Bark for Life

Bark for Life, an American Cancer Society event, is honoring the care-giving qualities our canines give us when we need support most. Everyone is encouraged to bring their loving pups to Mason’s in Brewer to enjoy spring sun as you sit on the deck enjoying an awesome meal with your pups! 10% of deck sales will benefit Greater Bangor Bark For Life.

For more information, you can visit the event Facebook page and the Bark Bangor Relay for Life page .