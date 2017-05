Man Indicted for Massive Theft of Items at Houlton Home

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items from a home in Houlton has been formally charged.

37-year-old Matthew Clark of Houlton was indicted by the Aroostook County grand jury for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Police say in January Clark stole $83,000 worth of merchandise and personal property from a home on Charles Street.

Clark was arrested in February.