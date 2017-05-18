Maine Make A Wish Holds 25th Annual Walk for Wishes

The 25th Annual Walk for Wishes took place at the Bangor Waterfront today.

There are other walks happening simultaneously across the state.

Organizers say it’s the biggest public fundraiser they hold all year for Make A Wish Maine.

All the proceeds go towards making wishes happen which staff say is the most rewarding experience.

Collette Sabbagh, Medical Director for Make A Wish Maine says, “These wishes give kids strength and hope and joy when things are not looking good for them.”

During their 25 years, Make A Wish Maine has granted over 1,300 wishes.