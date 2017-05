King Cosponsoring Legislation to Stop Fentanyl Trafficking into US

Senator King is cosponsoring legislation to stop the trafficking of Fentanyl into the United States.

Heroin is coming to Maine from Mexico, according to authorities.

The Interdict Act would give U.S. Customs and Border Protection more tools to detect illegal Fentanyl.

The agency seized nearly 200 pounds of Fentanyl and synthetic opioids last year, mainly along the Mexican border, according to Senator King’s office.