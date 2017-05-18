Gardiner Boy Left on School Bus, Found Walking Alone

An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old boy was found wandering alone along a roadway in Gardiner, apparently trying to get home after being left on a school bus.

MSAD 11 Superintendent Patricia Hopkins said a concerned resident noticed the boy and a police officer gave the boy a ride home Tuesday.

“The student fortunately made it home safely due to the intervention of a concerned citizen and the police. This is the type of event that every superintendent dreads,” Hopkins said in a statement.

Hopkins said the district has protocols meant to prevent children from being left behind on buses. She said they are investigating what went wrong.

Hopkins said, by law, she could not discuss potential consequences for the bus driver if the investigation finds wrongdoing.