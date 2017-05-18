Fayette Man Arrested After Fleeing Police Twice

Brewer police have arrested a Fayette man in connection with a theft.

It started with a report of a theft from a store Tuesday.

Brewer police say when they arrived at the store, Michael Gatcomb, 33, was inside, then ran off into the woods.

Police couldn’t find him, but got were told Gatcome got in a vehicle.

Police found the vehicle at an apartment building.

They say Gatcomb ran off again, but was eventually caught.

Police say there were four warrants for his arrest.

Gatcomb was also charged with theft, refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release.