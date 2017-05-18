China Man Makes Biscuit Cutters Out of Wood

Al Mather spends his days lathing away in his home basement in China as a woodturner.

He says, “I really kind of got addicted to it. Making shavings fly through the air and across your shop is fun.”

The interest came after his grandfather passed away leaving a room full tools including a lathe which he later acquired.

Mather says, “The first couple of years I just made things and then my wife kind of said where are we going to put all this stuff?”

Mather taught himself and eventually turned a hobby into a full time job.

He says, “I had a few scary moments, but I still have all my fingers and toes and stuff.”

He makes several different items from bowls to Christmas ornaments to tops, but his claim to fame is his biscuit cutter.

He says, “I make them all out of ash. I like the color in the grain that’s in it.”

Mather was inspired by an aluminum donut cutter with a red handle that belonged to his mother.

Mather says, “It took me awhile to actually get the shape that I really liked. And I’m constantly modifying it slightly saying ahhh it’s not quite perfect. I’ll make the handle a little bit taller or shorter.”

Mather’s says watching people’s reactions to his work is what makes it all worth it.

He says, “If I have a bowl out or some things they run their hand over and they say oh it’s so smooth. And the sense of that people have admired or appreciated not just wood but wood that I have done something with or to. It’s something that at the end of the day you can turn off your light and leave and be satisfied.”