Ceremony Honors Maine’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

An annual observance at the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial took place in Augusta Friday.

The memorial contains the names of the 83 officers killed in the line of duty in our state’s history.

There are 15 game wardens and 10 state troopers on the memorial- the most of any departments.

Similar memorials took place across the nation Thursday.

So far this year in the U.S., 48 officers have died in the line of duty.

“We are a country built upon the foundation of law and rules. As a civilized society, it is imperative that all of us recognize these laws and understand the small and fragile line that separates us from chaos and lawlessness,” said Falmouth Police Chief Edward Tolan.

Last year, 148 officers died in the line of duty in the U.S.