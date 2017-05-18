Breezy and Turning Cooler Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A west to southwest breeze on the backside of high pressure located off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline pulled a very warm airmass up into New England. The combination of the warm airmass and a good supply of May sunshine brought record warm temperatures to much of Maine today as highs range from the mid 80s to mid 90s all across the Pine Tree State. Tonight will be a very mild night as temps hold in the mid 50s north and 60s south under partly cloudy skies. An approaching cold front currently sliding south through central Quebec will likely kick off a few scattered showers and thundershowers overnight, with the bulk of the shower and storm activity occurring over northernmost parts of Maine.

The cold front currently moving south through Quebec will slide across Northern New England later tonight and tomorrow morning. A few scattered showers may pop-up across mostly northern parts of Maine as the front slides through tomorrow morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning to our region during the afternoon. High temps throughout Maine Friday will likely run in the low to mid 60s north and low to mid 70s south, but temps will tend to fall during the afternoon as a cooler airmass arrives on a brisk northwest breeze. Skies will be bright and temps will be slightly cooler than normal Saturday as high pressure builds down into New England for the start of the weekend. The high will bring fair and seasonable conditions to the Pine Tree State Sunday, with an approaching storm likely causing showers to develop all across New England Monday.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, with a few scattered showers and storms north and a southwest breeze around 10 mph, with low temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze gusting to 25 mph along with a few scattered early showers possible and morning high temps in the low to mid 60s north and low to mid 70s south, with temps slowly falling during the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy, with high temps in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist