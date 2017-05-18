Bill to Change Property Deed Restrictions in Old Town Passed in US House

A bill to change deed restrictions when it comes to property near the Old Town Airport passed in the U.S. House yesterday.

The removing outdated restriction to allow for the Job Growth Act is sponsored by Congressman Bruce Poliquin.

Back in the early 1980’s, the federal government transferred ownership to the city to develop Dewitt Air Field.

Now, the city wants to develop the adjacent land into a business park.

But a restriction on that deed by the US Forest Service prevents the property to be used for anything but an airport.