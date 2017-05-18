62nd Annual Ellsworth Area Chamber Awards Dinner

A successful year of commerce celebrated among members of the business community Thursday evening.

While the party was in Trenton, it was hosted by the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The newly opened Acadia Events Center was the setting for the 62nd Annual party.

Members of the business community were honored for their outstanding works in the past year.

Organizers call it an exciting time for the area.

“Ellsworth is really a great growing city” said Gretchen Wilson, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We are looking ahead to having Jackson Lab move one of their facilities here. Looking ahead at businesses that are moving into downtown. I really feel like Ellsworth is growing and it’s going to be one of those communities that people are going to want to come too. They are going to want to visit. It’s a great place to work and live.”

With more than 300 attending this year’s party was the biggest ever.