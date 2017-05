Wellness Wednesday: Champagne Mango & Arugula Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 C Fresh Arugula or Watercress, washed

1 C Fresh Champagne Mango, diced

1 C Fresh Raspberries

½ c Red Onion, thinly sliced

1 C Avocado, diced

1 Tbsp. Rice wine vinegar

1 ½ Tbsp. Basil or plain EVOO

1 pinch of Sea Salt

¼ tsp Fresh ground Black pepper

Directions:

In a large bowl combine the first 5 ingredients. Drizzle the vinegar and the oil over the mixture. Toss to coat, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve

Source: The Rusted Ladle