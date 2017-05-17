Waterville Main Street Offers Flower Boxes to Downtown Businesses

Businesses in the Elm City will soon have flower boxes outside their store fronts to join downtown Waterville in welcoming spring.

To raise funds for Waterville Main Street, the non-profit is selling flower boxes to local businesses as part of an annual tradition.

Fresh flowers will soon be on display all along Main Street- next to Castonguay Square which is now in full bloom.

The city’s Public Works crew will help deliver the boxes and will remove them from the store front in the fall.

The deadline to order is Friday, May 19th.

“I think if we can all work together to make our downtown look nice as well as a make it a place where people want to go, then it’s going to help out businesses, it’s going to help out the city in general and to attract more people,” said Tracy O’ Clair, Interim Executive Director of Waterville Main Street.

To order a flower box, you can call WMS at 680-2055 or email them at [email protected]