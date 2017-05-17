Waiter Charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact at Restaurant

A waiter at a Mexican Restaurant in Biddeford was arrested after authorities say he served underage women alcohol and sexually touched them.

According to a police statement, 38 year old Fernando Soriano-Verdis is charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact and one assault count.

The Portland Press Herald reports a group of students were at Casa Fiesta in Biddeford for a birthday.

Two women, ages 19 and 20, went to the bathroom.

According to police, Soriano-Verdis followed them.

The restaurant faces nine summonses for alcohol violations.