VA2K Walk and Roll in Bangor

At any given time, there are more than 100 veterans in Maine who are homeless and suffering from a lack of basic necessities.

VA2k walks happened across the country today including one in Bangor.

Staff at the VA clinic in Bangor called it an opportunity to support men and women who sacrificed everything for our country.

The day brings awareness about the issue and to support homeless vets, not look down on them.

“I was a homeless vet myself and wasn’t really aware of some of the services that the VA could provide,” said walker Hugh Flye. “They’re proactive about finding vets that may not know that these services are available to help them get out of homelessness.”

The clinic held three separate walks throughout the day.