Train Catches Fire in Northern Maine

Emergency crews had to contend with a train on fire Wednesday evening.

According to reports a person on the train alerted authorities there was a fire and they were unable to put out the flames with anything on board.

Officials caught up with in in the area of Brownville Junction.

A Piscataquis County Dispatcher said the fire was extinguished and the scene was cleared as of 9 this evening.

It was a Central Maine and Quebec Railway engine.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.