The JD Foundation Annual 5k Walk to Wake the Silence this Saturday

The JD Foundation is hosting their annual walk/run to wake the silence 5k this Saturday, May 20th. The 5K begins at 10am at the YMCA, right on 48 Park Street in Dover-Foxcroft.

Every year, the walk/run is hosted in memory of a loved one lost to suicide, stopping the stigma, and to forma bond with the surrounding community, all the while raising money for a local non-profit who has worked non-stop to help others. This run is NOT a timed run. Everyone is welcome to join in and help support the run!

For more information, you can call Cheryl Morin at 876-2295, or visit the JD Foundation Walk website.