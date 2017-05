Sheriff: Husband Shot By Wife Outside Home in Readfield

READFIELD, Maine (AP) – The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department in Maine says a wife shot her husband outside a home in the town of Readfield.

Sheriff Ken Mason says that a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday. His condition and name were not released.

Mason said police have responded to the home for multiple previous incidents.

He said the woman, whom he also declined to identify, is in custody. No one else was home at the time of the shooting.