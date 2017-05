Senior League World Series Impact on Local Baseball – Part One

Little League announced last summer the Senior League World Series would move from Bangor to South Carolina. The event had a direct impact on area baseball players and programs. Many of the locals who’ve played in the World Series as the host team, now play in high school, or have gone on to college careers.

We decided to let the kids speak about the impact the World Series had on them during it’s time at Mansfield Stadium. This is part one of a two part series.