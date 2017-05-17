Record Warm Temps Possible Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The warm front that slipped northeast through Maine and brought a few scattered showers to northern parts of the state will be situated well to our north later tonight and that along with high pressure centered off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will bring a southwest breeze to all of New England tonight and tomorrow. The west to southwest breeze will continue to usher Mid-Summer like warmth into the Pine Tree State tonight and Thursday allowing the warmest temps we have seen since last September to reach into our area as highs climb into the 80s to near 90 across most of the Pine Tree State tomorrow afternoon. A few widely scattered thundershowers may pop-up later in the day and evening over northern parts of Maine Thursday otherwise the day will feature a good deal of sun.

A cold front slipping across New England may kick off a stray shower or two Friday morning, with partly sunny skies returning to our region later in the day. High temps throughout Maine Friday will likely run in the low to mid 60s north and low to mid 70s south, but temps will tend to fall during the afternoon as a cooler airmass arrives on a brisk northwest breeze. Skies will be fair and temps will be slightly cooler than normal Saturday as high pressure builds down into New England for the start of the weekend. The high will bring fair and seasonable conditions to the Pine Tree State Sunday, with an approaching storm likely causing showers to develop all across New England Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and very warm, with a west to southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph along with a few stray thundershowers possible and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers possible and morning high temps in the low to mid 60s north and low to mid 70s south, with temps slowly falling during the afternoon.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist