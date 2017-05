Police: Wife Allegedly Shot Her Husband Outside Readfield Home

A Readfield woman is accused of shooting her husband today.

Police say she’s charged with elevated aggravated assault.

The Kennebec Journal reports it happened outside the couple’s home on Sturtevant Hill Road.

The man was taken to a hospital…his condition is unknown but authorities say he was able to speak to the rescue crew when they arrived.

They have not released the names of the people involved.

Police say it’s not the first time they’ve responded to incidents at that home.