Police Say Man Who Allegedly Burglarized Restaurant Was Later Hit By Car

Waterville police say a man accused of breaking into a Silver Street business is being treated for injuries he received after being hit by a car.

47-year-old Timothy Bellavance is charged with burglary.

Police believe he broke into 18 Below around 3 Monday morning and stole a laptop and some food.

Less than two hours later, they say Bellavance, dressed all dark clothes, walked into the path of a car on Cool Street.

He’s recovering in a hospital.