Partly Sunny and Mild Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure sliding into central Quebec will pull a warm front across Maine today and that in combination will high pressure settling to our south will turn the wind across Maine into the south and southwest allowing temps away from the coastline to climb up into the 70s, with temps near the water’s edge holding in the mid 60s to near 70. The warm front may kick off a few showers over northern Maine this afternoon, otherwise the day will be partly sunny and mild. As the warm front lifts off to the northeast of New England a west to southwest breeze will usher the warmest airmass we have seen in Maine since last September as high temps climb into the 80s to near 90 across most of our region Thursday. A few widely scattered thundershowers may pop-up later in the day and evening over northern parts of Maine Thursday otherwise the day will feature a good deal of sun.

A cold front slipping across New England may kick off a stray shower or two Friday morning, with partly sunny skies returning to our region later in the day. High temps throughout Maine Friday will likely run in the mid to upper 60s north and 70s south. Skies will be fair and temps will be seasonable Saturday as high pressure builds down into New England for the start of the weekend. The high will bring fair and seasonable conditions to the Pine Tree State Sunday, with an approaching storm likely causing showers to develop across New England on Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a southerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm, with a stray thundershower possible and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a few scattered showers possible north and high temps in the mid to upper 60s north and 70s to near 80 south.

Saturday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist