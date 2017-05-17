One of Two Men Convicted of Beating Portland Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years in Prison

One of the two men convicted of beating a Portland man to death was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

Abil Teshome, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last June for the Death of Freddie Akoa.

Akoa died after he was punched and kicked for hours inside his Cumberland Avenue Apartment in 2015.

In court yesterday, Teshome apologized.

“I cannot make it right but I pray to God every night. Ask him for forgiveness and to place forgiveness in the heart’s of the ones I have affected.” Says Teshome.

Teshome has already served nearly two years behind bars.