Neighbors Catch Father and Daughter Duo Burglarizing Home in Perham

Neighbors keeping an eye on a home in Perham reportedly caught a father and his daughter trying to burglarize it yesterday afternoon.

According to police, the neighbor confronted a man and women who he said appeared to be stealing.

He tried to block the couple while he waited for authorities to arrive, but they were able to get away.

The neighbor then followed the getaway truck, providing locations to police along the way.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to catch up to the vehicle.

56 year old Jonathan “Tim” Monahan, of Caribou, was taken into custody.

His daughter, 33 year old Ashley Monahan tried resisting arrest, according to deputies, but was eventually taken into custody as well.

Authorities say the back of the truck was full of stolen items.