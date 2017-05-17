Mix of Sun & Clouds, Mild Today, Warmer Temps Thursday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A warm front will cross the state today. As the warm front moves through, we’ll see a few more clouds around with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The warm front may touch off a few scattered showers over northern areas otherwise it looks like a dry day for most locales. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to around 70° along the coast and in the low to mid-70s inland for highs this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. It’ll be a mild night with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with southwest winds ushering much warmer air into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. We may see a shower or thunderstorm pop up Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north and west but right now it looks like those chances are minimal. The cold front will cross the state later Thursday night and Friday morning. As the front comes through, we’ll see some clouds and possibly a few showers Friday morning. The front will move to our east Friday afternoon allowing skies to clear out as cooler and drier air moves into the state. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s for highs on Friday. Cooler air will continue to move into the region as we head into the weekend. High pressure will build in and give us a spectacular weekend with lots of sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs mainly in the 60s both days.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered showers possible over northern areas. Highs between 67°-77°, coolest along the coast. Light winds will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 54°-62°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible mainly over northern areas. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland. Southwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible mainly during the morning. Brightening skies during the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s to near 70°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW