Jackson’s Lab Awarded Money For Alzheimer’s Research

The Jackson lab in Bar Harbor has been awarded 2-point-7 million dollars to further their Alzheimer’s research…..

Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, affects more than five million people in the united states…..

but Jackson lab officials say there is little data available about the earliest stages of the disease…..

with this funding, researchers will measure memory function across the lifespan of lab mice that model the genetics of humans.