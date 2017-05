In Search Of World’s Best Lobster Roll



There are now an even dozen contestants left in the search for the world’s best lobster roll.

applications were sent to down east magazine from around the US…with Maine rising to the top.

C-Ray lobster in bar harbor and Stonington ice cream company in Stonington are both still in the race.

restaurants in Utah, New York, and California have made the cut, too.

the winner will be crowned in July at the lobster roll festival in Portland.