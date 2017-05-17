Healthy Start: Living with Mindfulness

In this week’s Healthy Start, we spoke with Cardiologist Dr. Scott Deron about mindfulness in every day living, also known as living in the moment.

This time of year is when the flowers are blooming, animals are starting to come out of hibernation and their winter homes, and we’re putting away our sweaters and snow gear.

Dr. Deron says this is the perfect time to start talking about living in the moment and not to feel weighted down with what we did, or didn’t do, in the past, along with worrying about what may or may not happen in the future.