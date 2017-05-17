Giacomo’s in Bangor Set to Re-Open

A downtown Bangor restaurant will be re-opening its doors this week.

Giacomo’s abruptly closed in December, but will be ready to serve customers on Friday.

The restaurant will keep its name, but feature a new menu.

Co-owner Matthew Haskell says they are also focusing on groceries.

“Downtown needs a grocery store for all the new apartments and the new tenants living in downtown and that’s kind of what we fill, that niche, that mold, that need for a downtown grocer.”

The new menu has been posted on Giacomo’s Facebook page.