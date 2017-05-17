Fire outside Oxford Apartment Complex Intentionally Set, Authorities Say

A small fire yesterday morning at an Oxford Apartment Complex was intentionally set, according to investigations.

The fire was reported at the Oxford Meadow Apartments on Main Street.

The apartment complex is home to elderly, disabled, and low-income residents.

A newspaper outside the building was found burning at about 4am, according to the Fire Marshal’s office.

Residents were evacuated while crews put out the fire.

No arrests have been made.

An 85 year old woman died and a second person was hospitalized in a fire at the complex last May.