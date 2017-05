Fatal Head-On Collision in Hollis Overnight

A Limington man is dead and two others hurt after a head-on crash in Hollis late last night.

According to state police, a car driven by 24 year old Nicholas Rushforth of Hollis crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a car driven by 22 year old Tiffani Mains of Buxton.

Rushforth, Mains, and Mains’ passenger, 25 year old Jordan Lambert of Limington, were taken to Maine Medical Center.

Lambert died of his injuries at the hospital. Rushforth and Mains have serious injuries.