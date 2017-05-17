Explanation of Red X’s on Bangor Buildings

If you’ve seen a red X on some houses, the Bangor Fire Department says there is no need for alarm.

Houses marked with the X have been deemed unsafe for first responders to enter.

There are currently 19 properties that have been marked.

Some of the issues with the house are not visible from the outside.

“The roof may be unsafe or you may step through the backdoor and end up in the basement because the floor’s rotted out,” said fire inspector Lance Sanborn. “It gives us one more tool to use when we determine our tactics and strategies.”

The fire department says they are constantly reviewing and updating buildings that need an X.