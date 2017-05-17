Expert on Healthcare Brings His Message to Bangor

An expert on healthcare access and quality brought his message to Bangor today.

Donato Tramuto of Ogunquit is the CEO of Tivity Health.

Tramuto lost his hearing at a young age and says he was bullied in school but was able to push through life’s hardships to eventually lead the charge in Healthcare issues.

He says his visit was to motivate the younger generation but to also encourage Mainers to stick up for themselves when it comes to healthcare.

Tramuto says, “Senator Robert Kennedy once said you have to be angry to want change and I think people have to be angry enough and speak up with passion about the rights and the respect for every person to have healthcare. That’s what I would say to Mainers, don’t sit back and be silent, speak up.”

Bangor City Council Chair Joe Baldacci gave Tramuto the key to the city for his charity work and years of service in healthcare.