Downtown Merchants Provide a Special Treat to Those Stuck in Traffic

If you’ve driven in downtown Bangor lately, you know that traffic has been a bit of a mess.

But some local downtown businesses decided to offer those stuck in traffic a little treat.

Last Friday, downtown merchants Gibran Graham and Elisabeth Dean offered drivers lemonade and treats while they waited in traffic.

Graham says, “Being stuck in traffic is not a fun time and I was looking for a way to sort of brighten everybody’s day and not let their experience of being downtown be a negative one.”

Dean says, “The best part about it was they looked super happy because it was just this unexpected treat in the middle of downtown.”

They say the random act of kindness was just as much fun for them as it was for the drivers getting a pick me up while stuck in traffic.