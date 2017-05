Cutler Man Sentenced to Prison for December Shooting

A man from Cutler is going to prison for two years for shooting a man in the stomach.

24-year-old Ethan Bryant pleaded guilty to elevated aggravated assault.

He was sentenced Monday in Machias.

In December, deputies were called to Coastal View Court in Cutler.

That’s where they found the victim who was later flown to a hospital in Bangor.

Bryant had taken off from the scene, but then turned himself over to authorities a few hours later.