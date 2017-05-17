Beet and Goat Cheese Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette

Serves: 1 to 2
Ingredients:
Vinaigrette
1/4 cup champagne vinegar
3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. honey
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Add salad ingredients to plate or bowl.
2. Blend, whisk or shake vinaigrette ingredients.
Recipe adapted from freshexpress.com
3. Add about 1 tablespoon of vinaigrette to the salad. Enjoy immediately. Store remaining vinaigrette in
an airtight container for future salads.
simply healthy
from your Hannaford Dietitian
Nutritional Information
Amount per serving: 268 Calories; 19 g Total Fat; 7 g Saturated Fat; 350 mg Sodium; 14 g Carbohydrate;
4 g Fiber; 11 g Protein
Interested