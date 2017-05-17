Beet and Goat Cheese Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette

Serves: 1 to 2

Ingredients:

Vinaigrette

1/4 cup champagne vinegar

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Add salad ingredients to plate or bowl.

2. Blend, whisk or shake vinaigrette ingredients.

Recipe adapted from freshexpress.com

3. Add about 1 tablespoon of vinaigrette to the salad. Enjoy immediately. Store remaining vinaigrette in

an airtight container for future salads.

Nutritional Information

Amount per serving: 268 Calories; 19 g Total Fat; 7 g Saturated Fat; 350 mg Sodium; 14 g Carbohydrate;

4 g Fiber; 11 g Protein

