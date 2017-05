Bates College Gets Historical Donation

A family with deep ties to Bates college made history with a donation.

The Portland press herald reports Alison Grott Bonney and Michael Bonney donated 50-million dollars to bates.

it’s the largest gift in school history.

it’s part of Bates’ 5-year, 300-million dollar capital campaign.

the Bonneys’ gift will go toward renovations and building new facilities for stem buildings.

the college has now raised 168-million dollars in this campaign.