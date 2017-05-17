Bangor’s Ohio Street Farmers’ Market Opens for Season

The Ohio Street Farmers’ Market opened for the season today.

The market, sponsored by Bangor Grange is in its 8th year.

The Manager, Rolf Staples says they have all new vendors for the year and have products like eggs, meat, vegetables, fresh plants, and fresh baked goods.

He says the goal of the market has always been to give those who need it, a helping hand.

Staples says, “We do a snap match of 25 percent. So anybody that buys stuff with their food stamps will get 25 percent off, which is a pretty good buy.”

The Ohio Street Farmers’ Market is open weekly from 2:00-6:00.