Authorities Identify Readfield Woman Who Allegedly Shot Her Husband

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department says 61 year old Sally Ann Earl-Costello shot her husband, 81 year old Hugh Costello outside their home in the town of Readfield.

Mr. Costello was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police say they have responded to the Sturtevant Hill Road home for multiple previous domestic disturbances.

No one else was home at the time of the shooting.

Earl-Costello is in custody, charged with elevated aggravated assault.

During a search of the home, deputies say they found a firearm that is believed to be the one used during the incident.