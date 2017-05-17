Augusta Teacher Asked to Refrain from Religious Expressions of Speech

A Cony High School teacher says she was sent a memo from the school, asking her to refrain from using religious expressions of speech.

Toni Richardson claims she was sent the memo after telling a coworker she would pray for him.

Richardson says she was trying to encourage a struggling coworker, who she says is also a fellow church member.

But the memo states Richardson may have imposed a strong religious or spiritual belief system in light of a disagreement with said coworker.

Richardson’s attorney says the note is an overreach.

The memo itself is no0t a disciplinary action. Richardson has not been fired of suspended.

The school is calling the memo a coaching tool, adding it is not in any of her personnel files.