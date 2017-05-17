Augusta Mom Sentenced After October Amber Alert for Her Daughter

An Augusta woman whose 3-year-old daughter was the subject of an Amber Alert has been sentenced to two days in jail.

The Kennebec Journal reports 41-year-old Karen Lea pleaded no contest Tuesday to child endangerment.

Her daughter was reported missing in October after police responded to what they called a drug-related medical emergency on Sewall Street.

Police said the child was with two other people and when they didn’t bring her to police, the alert was issued.

An unidentified man eventually returned the girl to authorities.

Lea was charged a few days later.

She’s scheduled to report to jail Friday.