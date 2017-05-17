$7M Lawsuit Filed Against Company That Made Weather Device Used On El Faro

Several insurance companies are suing the maker of a weather forecasting device used on the sunken cargo ship El Faro.

The insurance companies claim that the device, called Bon Voyage System Version 7, provided inaccurate and delayed weather information that led to the sinking on Oct. 1, 2105.

All 33 crew members died when the ship sank during Hurricane Joaquin while en route from Jacksonville, Florida, to Puerto Rico.

The insurance companies represent the companies that owned the cargo on the ship.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, said the captain relied on the Bon Voyage System when he plotted his course.

The lawsuit seeks $7 million in damages.

The weather system is made and distributed by StormGeo