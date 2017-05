Two Men Will Be Tried Separately For The Murder Of A Bangor Man

Two New York men will be tried separately for the 2015 murder of a Bangor man…

28-year-old Robert Hansley and 38-year-old Thomas Ferguson are charged with murder.

the pair was to have a jury trial but officials say Ferguson has opted for his trial to be heard by a judge only.

police say the two shot and killed 38-year-old Robert Kennedy at an apartment on center street the day after thanksgiving.