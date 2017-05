Two Arrested in Lubec Drug Bust Last Fall Indicted

Two people from Lubec have been formally charged with dealing drugs.

A Washington County grand jury earlier this month indicted 35-year-old Jennifer Wallace and 52-year-old Sharley Fitzsimmons.

Last fall, police searched a home on Dixie Road and say they found drugs valued at $15,000.

Police say Wallace took off but was caught later with a large bag of drugs.

Authorities tell us they confiscated heroin, cocaine and and nearly $5,000 in the house believed to be from drug sales.