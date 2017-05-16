WATCH LIVE

The Results are In: Are You Worried about North Korea’s Missile Program?

May 16, 20173:45 AM EDT
Features, Question of the Day
The results are in: We wanted to know yesterday:
 
Are you worried about North Korea’s missile program?
 
RESULTS:
 
YES: 61% (450 VOTES)
 
NO: 39% (287 VOTES)
 
TOTAL VOTES: 737 votes
 
