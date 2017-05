Symposium to Discuss Maine’s Environment Set For Thursday

A symposium at Bucksport’s Alamo Theater will explore how politics and Maine’s environment connect.

“The Future Of Our Forests, Rivers, Lakes, Fields, And Ocean” is a panel of local experts who will discuss the region’s health, water, air, and nature.

Following the panel presentation, there there will be a general discussion of the issues.

The event is scheduled for Thursday from 7 to 9:30 pm.