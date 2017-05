Raffle Of Art To Benefit Habitat For Humanity

An art show in Bangor this week will raise money to help build homes for those in need.

The public is invited to view the unique pieces…twelve old doors transformed by local artists.

It’s called “Open Doors To Home Ownership” – it’s a partnership between First National Bank and Habitat For Humanity.

It kicks off at the Franklin Street branch of the bank at 5pm Thursday.

Click here to buy raffle tickets for the doors in advance.